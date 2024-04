The stage is set for the premier division semifinals of the 2024 National Sangam Convention Football at Prince Charles Park.

Tavua will take on Vunivau/Batinikama in the first semi, while North America takes on Velovelo/Wairebatia.

Tavua had beaten Wellington 4-2 on penalties to advance while Vunivau also won 4-3 on penalties over Sabeto.

North America had beaten Bucaisau 4-3 on penalties and Velovelo beat Topline 1-nil.