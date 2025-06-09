Rewa play Suva, Ba meets Labasa

Stratum Construction Rewa is the winner of group B at the FMF Inter District Championship and they’ll play Power Volt Suva in the second semifinal at 4:30pm on Saturday at 4R Stadium, Govind Park in Ba.

In the first semifinal, Extra Supermarket Labasa will meet RC Manubhai Ba 2pm.

The semifinal fixtures were confirmed after hosts Ba drew 2-all with Rewa in a thrilling contest in front of 7027 fans.

Local hero Nabil Begg struck first for the home team when he calmly placed the into the back of the net from a smart Penaia Nagatalevu cross.

The match was played at a fast pace with both sides having some goal scoring chances.

It was a see-saw battle before Faazil Faizul Ali scored a goal that many didn’t expect.

Ali took a shot from outside the box which Rewa goalkeeper, Jolame Domonikibau, caught but the ball rolled out of his hands and into the goal.

Patrick Joseph brought the Delta Tigers back into the from the penalty in the second half Gabiriele Matanisiga was brought down by goalkeeper Alzaar Alam.

The Delta Tigers turned up in the second spell hungry for goals and they equalized through veteran Tevita Waranivalu who followed through on a powerful Matanisiga cross.

In other results, Vantex Solutions Navua defeated Partlink Automotive/Star Pools/Manasa Export/Equipment Express Nadroga 5-2 and AAAK & Esy Kool Air Conditioning Nadi drew 4-all with 4R Electric Ba.

