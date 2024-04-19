Rewa extends DFLP lead

Extra Supermarket Rewa have opened up a commanding lead in the Digicel Fiji Premier League after six rounds of competition.

The Delta Tigers, who are the only unbeaten team so far, currently lead with 16 points, five points ahead of second-placed Extra Labasa (11).

Rooster Chicken Ba sit in third spot followed by Navua, Nadi, Nadroga and Lautoka.

Suva are in eighth spot followed by Tailevu Naitasiri with Nasinu sitting at the bottom of the points table.

In round seven games this weekend, Lautoka will host Rewa tomorrow at Churchill Park at 7pm.

On Sunday, Nadroga will face Suva at 1pm at Lawaqa Park, Labasa will clash with Nasinu at 2pm at Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa, Nadi will host Ba at 3pm at Prince Charles Park while Navua will battle Tailevu at the same time at Uprising Resort Ground.

You can catch the LIVE commentary of the Lautoka versus Rewa match on Mirchi FM.