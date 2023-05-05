Rabuka and Khan impress in U20 tour

Digicel Junior Bula Boys

Overseas-based players Apisai Rabuka and Arshad Khan may be called into the final Digicel Junior Bula Boys squad for the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Argentina.

The duo were impressive in the Pre-World Cup training camp in Gold Coast, Australia.

The Junior Bula Boys is back in the country after a successful outing overseas.

Article continues after advertisement

Our team will continue training for the next 10 days in Ba before leaving the country next Saturday for the World Cup.

Head Coach Robert Mimms is expected to announce the final 21 members traveling to the World Cup next Tuesday.

The team will present its i-tatau to the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere on Thursday.

Meanwhile, there’ll be one Digicel Fiji Premier League game tomorrow with Labasa hosting Nadroga at 1:30pm at Subrail Park.

However, there’re three games on Sunday which includes Rewa and Tavua at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba, Navua battling Lautoka at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre and at Prince Charles Park, Nadi faces Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri clash on Mirchi FM.