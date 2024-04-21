Opportunity for Ba to jump into second spot

Rooster Chicken Ba have a chance to overtake Extra Labasa today on the Digicel Fiji Premier League point’s standings.

The Men in Black will take on Nadi in their round seven clash this afternoon.

Ba are currently ranked third on the points standings with 10 points, one less than second-ranked Labasa.

Nadi will host Ba at 3pm at Prince Charles Park while Labasa will clash with Nasinu at 2pm at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.

In other games today, Nadroga will face Suva at this hour at Lawaqa Park while Navua will battle Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm at Uprising Resort Ground.