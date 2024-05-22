No pressure says Rewa coach

Head coach Rodeck Singh

The Rewa FC side is feeling no pressure as they prepare for their first OFC Men’s Champions League semi-final in Tahiti tomorrow.

Head coach Rodeck Singh says the atmosphere in camp is positive.

He adds they’ve been training diligently and have their minds set on the big game.

“They all know the task ahead of them, the semi-final and the final berth, and they are looking forward to it. The atmosphere is as normal as it could be.”

Singh acknowledges they have a young squad but is confident they are fit to give home side, AS Pirae, a good run.

The Rewa coach trusts his young players and hopes they can win the first OFC Men’s Champions League title for Fiji.

Rewa faces AS Pirae tomorrow at 4pm after the defending champions, Auckland City meet AS Magenta at 12pm.