Labasa returns to North with a win

[File Photo]

Labasa defeated a determined Navua side 1-0 to register its third win in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

After a goalless first spell, the Babasiga Lions came out stronger in the second half with a lone goal to Ashneil Raju.

Labasa coach Johan Leewai says the team did surprisingly well despite the absence of many experienced players.

Article continues after advertisement

“We did not release information but five of our senior players were missing, we kept it quiet and brought in our younger boys they had a chance had a chance. We have four school boys.”

The Babasiga Lions earned themselves three valuable points on the DFPL standings after this round seven win.

In other matches, Nadroga defeated Tailevu Naitasiri 2 – 1 and Rewa beats Nadi 3-2.

Meanwhile, Suva couldn’t hold it down with 10 men and was defeated by Lautoka 2-1.