Labasa misses Futsal IDC

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 19, 2022 11:58 am

Labasa will not be part of this year’s Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says due to the new protocols set by the Fiji National Sports Commission, Babasiga Lions will miss out the championship.

The pools were drawn today at the Fiji FA headquarters in Suva with the competitions scheduled to begin next week.

Defending champions Suva leads pool A with Rewa, Lami and Rakiraki, while Ba, Nadi, Lautoka, and Tailevu Naitasiri make up pool B.

The three-day tournament will start from January 27th and will be played until the 29th at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

