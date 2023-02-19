Kumar replaces AJ at Lautoka

Roneel Kumar [File Photo]

Former Ba and national rep Roneel Kumar has been appointed as the interim head coach for Lautoka Football.

His appointment comes after the resignation of current coach Anginesh Prasad.

Anginesh commonly known as AJ is moving to Australia for further studies.

Roneel Kumar begins his duties with Lautoka tomorrow and his first assignment will be against the Babasiga Lions in Labasa.

The Lautoka management and board is looking forward to working with Kumar.