Kulas know who they playing for

Coach Angeline Chua.

The Digicel Fiji Kulas’ head coach has expressed that they will be playing for the Vanua in the OFC Olympic Qualifiers which starts today in Samoa.

Coach Angeline Chua says it’s a significant thing for a village to have one of its people represent the country, and they’re taking this as a driving force for them in this tournament.

Chua, who is originally from Singapore, says players have been preparing diligently as they want to make the Vanua proud.

“You know that in Fiji, representing the village or the district is an honour, and it’s such a source of pride for the family. The main thing is really to make sure these young kids give pride to their village.”

Chua has named a very young yet strong Kulas squad.

They are set to face American Samoa at 11 am today and take on Papua New Guinea at 2 pm on Saturday.

Their last pool match will be against the Solomon Islands at 10 am next Tuesday.