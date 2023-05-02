Krishna to be part of the football development launch

Roy Krishna.

The chance to meet Bengaluru FC striker Roy Krishna will make this weekend an exciting one for all of the children who have been participating in the McDonald’s Development Program thus far.

The talent development league started last year in 10 centres.

Fiji Football Competitions Manager, Amitesh Pal, expressed that this is the first of its kind.

“Altogether we have 160 teams participating in this competition from around the country. For that, we have provided uniforms and full kits for kids who are playing.”

Pal says the day has been planned out in a way that will excite the children and they are expecting a big turn-out from parents and spectators.

The talent development launch is set for this Saturday at Albert Park in Suva.