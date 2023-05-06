Krishna inspires kids at league launch

Digicel Bula Boys captain Roy Krishna and youngsters participating at the McDonald's Talent Development League launch

Hundreds of kids packed Albert Park in Suva today for the McDonald’s Talent Development League launch.

The young football enthusiasts were star struck as Digicel Bula Boys captain Roy Krishna addressed them and was part of the session as well.

Krishna delivered a timely reminder about looking after their body if they want to go far in the sport.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he also made sure he’s 100% fit before entering the field.

“You can lie to your parents, you can lie to your teachers but you can’t lie to your body, your body will tell you if you have an ankle problem or knee problem or anything so make sure get it right before you enter the field.”

Krishna adds players will get better with more practice.

“You’re lucky and fortunate to have something like this so I know with the basic skills sometimes people say it’s easy, it’s not so make sure lot of practice.”

Over 2300 young registered footballers from 160 teams around Fiji will be competing in the under-9, 11, 13, and 15 categories of the Talent Development League this year.

Fiji FA has also invested in ten regional coordinators who will help roll out the league nationwide, focusing on training programs and talent identification.