Japan in top form ahead of quarter-finals

[Source: The Guardian]

FIFA Women’s World Cup top contender, Japan looks to be in top form as the 2023 tournament heads into the final stages.

While former winners the USA, Germany, and Norway have made early exits, Japan has marched on.

Former England player Eniola Aluko says Japan appears unstoppable as the players are at the height of their confidence, playing with good chemistry, flow, and timing.

Aluko says Japan at the moment looks unbeatable in a World Cup that has been unpredictable since day one.

They have scored 14 times in four matches – their most in a single edition of the tournament.

This saw them sweep aside Zambia 5-0, Costa Rica 2-0, Spain 4-0, and Norway 3-1.

However, Japan’s winning run will be out to the test when they face Sweden tonight at 7.30.

In the first quarter-final today, Spain meets the Netherlands at 1 pm.

You can watch both matches live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.