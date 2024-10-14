Futsal IDC next for defending champions Suva

Suva Futsal is now setting its sights on defending their title at next month’s IDC Futsal competition.

After securing a hard-fought 3-2 win over Nadi in the Extra Supermarket Fiji National Futsal Final Playoff, which earned them a spot in the OFC Men’s Futsal competition, the team is shifting gears to concentrate on their next big challenge.

While the focus for OFC preparations will begin next year, Coach Vivek Nadan esays that the team’s current priority is the IDC Futsal tournament.

“So our focus now shifts to the IDC, we are the defending champions and we would like to remain the champions so after this we will refocus and start preparing for the IDC and go on to our December break and come next year we will focus on the new season.”

He highlights that their attention will be fully dedicated to this event as they aim to continue their winning momentum.