Fiji U-19 Women's team qualifies for quarters

Kasanita Tabua celebrates after scoring for Fiji U19 against PNG

The Digicel Young Kulas have forced its way into the quarter-final of the OFC U-19 Women’s Championship after winning 2-0 against Papua New Guinea in its final Group B match at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The hard working Kasanita Tabua broke the deadlock in the 39th minute after a brilliant through pass from Sereana Naweni from halfway mark.

Tabua showed some individual skills and beat two PNG defenders to place the ball into the left hand corner of the net to give Fiji a 1-0 lead before the breather.

The Young Kulas started their attacking game from the first whistle and kept applying pressure but the PNG goalkeeper Glories Miag made some brilliant saves to deny any goals against her.

The Angeline Chua coached side kicked off the second half in same style as they did in the first half and kept the momentum of getting more goals.

Substitute Eviva Buka scored the final goal of the match increasing Fiji’s lead to 2-0, which guaranteed their progression in the tournament.