Everton holds Man City

[Source: BBC]

Manchester City were held to a 1-all draw by Everton in a feisty Premier League affair this morning.

Erling Haaland, notably incensed after an early exchange with Everton’s Ben Godfrey which left the Norway striker requiring treatment, finished off a lovely move to open the scoring in the 24th minute.

Riyad Mahrez received the ball on the edge of the area and, after some nifty footwork to take it round defender Vitaliy Mykolenko, found Haaland, who finished sweetly past Jordan Pickford from the middle of the penalty area.

However, during a tumultuous second half Demarai Gray scored a stunning equaliser after Rodri gave the ball away, making ground down the right and curling home a shot from just inside the area.

Second-placed City are four points behind leaders Arsenal, who play their game in hand against Brighton.

Everton are 16th in the table, two points above the relegation zone.

In other results, Man United defeated Wolves 1-0, Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth 2-0, Fulham edged Southampton 2-1.