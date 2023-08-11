Delta Tigers ready for BOG

Extra Supermarket Rewa coach Rodeck Singh believes in order to compete at the highest level in tournaments like the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants, his team needs to perform to their level best.

While the Delta Tigers last won the BOG title in 2017, they have been using competitions like the Digicel Fiji Premier League to improve their performance and prepare for their quest to reclaim the title.

Singh emphasizes the importance of precision in scoring and converting chances on the field as they head into big tournaments.

The team departed for Nadi yesterday afternoon and will be playing their opening match against Concrete Dynamic Limited/Rams Cleaning Services Suva at 1.30pm today.

Other matches will see Bargain Box Lautoka and Southern Forest Navua at 3.30pm, Extra Supermarket Labasa and Rooster Chicken Ba will clash at 6pm while Esy Kool/Star Pools/Ranvis Nadi will take on Security Systems Management Inc/Oceania Fibreglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri at 8pm.

