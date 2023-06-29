Defence getting better: Rekha

[Source : Oceania Football Confederation]

Digicel Young Kulas centre-back Angeline Rekha took out her second successive Player of the Match award after another great outing at the back for Fiji against Papua New Guinea in the OFC Women’s Under-19 Championship yesterday.

Rekha believes their defence is starting to get better after beating PNG 2-0.

The 18-year-old Ba lass says their backline has improved a lot compared to their first outing against New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

“For the backline, we haven’t really communicated for the last game but this game we did really good by communicating and falling back on to each other”

However, according to the co-captain, they still have a few areas to work on before they face New Caledonia in the quarter-final.

The Young Kulas will host Group A winners, New Caledonia at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday at 7 pm.