Davis to miss Olympic Qualifiers

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Digicel Fiji Kulas forward, Trina Davis, will not be featuring in the Olympic Qualifiers next month in Samoa.

This has been confirmed by head coach Angeline Chua.

Chua says that Davis is suffering from a health issue and is currently in the USA.

“She has also been suffering from a health issue, so in this tournament, we will not be having Trina with us.”

Despite Davis not participating in this crucial outing, Chua is determined that the Kulas will be able to fill in the shoes.

Under-19 midfielder, Preeya Singh, has joined the team.

The Kulas’ final squad will be named this Saturday.

Meanwhile, the football action continues this weekend with the second Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion clash between Rooster Ba and Tigers Lautoka.

Lautoka beat Ba last week 2-1 and games two will kick off at 3 pm at Churchill Park.