Dau to Captain Fiji U-16 Boys at OFC Championship

Rising football star Maikah Lomax Dau will once again wear the captain’s armband for the Fiji Under-16 Boys national team at the OFC U-16 Championship in Honiara, Solomon Islands later this month.

The 15-year-old, who led the squad at last year’s tournament in Tahiti, will be assisted by vice captains Saula Mautini and Arnav Chand.

Head coach Sunil Kumar says Dau’s maturity, leadership, and consistent performances make him the right man to guide the young Bula Boys as they push for back-to-back qualifications to the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Fiji will face tough competition when the tournament kicks off on August 17, with the top teams booking a place at the 2026 World Cup.

The team departs for Honiara this morning.

