Coach dedicates BOG win to parents, injured players, and fans

Alvin Chand, Labasa FC coach, with his parents

Labasa’s winning coach, Alvin Chand, dedicated his first Extra Battle of the Giants title on home soil to the people who matter most: his parents, the team’s injured players, and the loyal fans who packed Subrail Park.

As the crowd erupted in celebration following their 2-1 victory over Rewa, Chand’s parents, Dalip Chand and Sneh Lata, stood emotionally in a quiet corner, patiently waiting for their son to finish his interviews and fan interactions.

Overwhelmed with emotion, coach Chand described the win as a memorable victory that words could not capture.

Chand dedicated the victory to his supportive parents, who have been his rock throughout his coaching career.

He honored the injured players, including Ashnil Raju, Akemi Ralulu, whose absence served as extra motivation for the team in the final.

He also said the win would not be possible without the support of their team president, Shoaib Hussain, and former president, Rayaz Khan, as they have been the team’s pillar of strength every time Labasa enters the field.

Finally, the coach turned his attention to the fans, acknowledging the overwhelming support from all corners of Vanua Levu, as well as those who traveled from Taveuni, Viti Levu, and even abroad.

