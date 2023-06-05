Choi heads South Korea into semi-finals

[Source: FIFA World Cup/Twitter]

Korea Republic beat Nigeria 1-0 after extra-time to set up a FIFA U-20 World Cup semi-final against Italy.

Choi Seokhyun’s extra-time header earned Korea Republic a 1-0 victory over Nigeria in a tense FIFA U-20 World Cup™ quarter-final.

The Taegeuk Warriors will now face Italy on Friday for a place in the final.

The Flying Eagles had the better of the play during the first 90 minutes, but struggled to create any meaningful opportunities against a resilient defence. Victor Ehuwa Eletu had the best of them following a jinking dribble, but his shot was tipped round the post by Kim Joonhong.

To extra-time it went, with Korea Republic making the breakthrough via a corner. Lee Seungwon delivered one of his low, quick crosses, and Choi cleverly headed it backwards, up and over goalkeeper Kingsley Aniagboso and into the net.

Korea Republic will now strive to reach the final in back-to-back editions of this competition.