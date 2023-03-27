Bula Boys winless in Tri Nations

Fiji football team against Solomon Islands [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Digicel Bula Boys went down to the Solomon Islands in their final Tri-Nations FIFA International Friendlies at Churchill Park in Lautoka yesterday.

Fiji lost 2-0 with a goal scored on either side of the half.

Gagame Feni netted both goals for the Solomon Islands and the Marika Rodu coached national side simply had no answer to the visitors class.

Article continues after advertisement

Feni struck first from the penalty spot in the 40th minute before getting his second after the break.

Fiji lost 2-1 to Vanuatu and drew 2-all with the Junior Bula Boys in its earlier games.

The Junior Bula Boys lost 2-1 to Vanuatu in its final match yesterday.