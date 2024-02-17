BOG likely in Suva

The Rooster Chicken Battle of the Giants football tournament will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this year.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf confirms that the Board is making arrangements with the Fiji Sports Council to have the tournament in Suva after the Fiji FACT was moved to Subrail Park in Labasa.

Yusuf says the BOG will be held a month after the Fiji FACT.

“They (FSC) are going around and making arrangements to allow us to hold BOG in the end of July and first week of August in Suva but they still have to formalize it by contacting a few other people who have booked in those dates for them to move their tournament to allow the BOG to be held in this.”

Meanwhile the 2024 Digicel Fiji Premier League kicks off tomorrow.

Two games will be played at the Uprising Sports Complex at Pacific Harbour.

Lautoka and Nasinu will kick start the new season at 11am before Navua hosts Nadroga at 3pm at Uprising.

The Men in Black host Suva at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba at 3pm.

In other games, Nadi faces Tailevu Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park while Labasa will travel to Ratu Cakobau Park to meet Rewa at the same time.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Labasa and Rewa match on Mirchi FM.