Beach soccer last four confirmed

Northland Tailevu secured the top spot on the points table [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The 2023 Digicel Fiji Southern Regional Beach Soccer semi-finals are set with four confirmed teams.

Northland Tailevu secured the top spot on the points table with 15 points, followed by Nasinu in second place with 12 points.

Rewa claimed third place with 10 points, while Lami secured the fourth spot with nine points.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva, Tailevu Naitasiri, and Navua are no longer in contention.

The first semi-final will feature Northland Tailevu against Rewa at 11 am, followed by the second semi-final between Nasinu and Lami at 12 midday.

The final match will take place at 2 pm on Sunday at the Fiji Sports Council Beach Soccer pitch in Laucala.