Ba coach steps down

Ba football coach, Ashif Khan, has announced his resignation.

In his statement, Khan stressed the importance of respecting coaches when making final decisions.

He expressed his unwavering support for Ba and mentioned that his services with the team were voluntary.

Khan dismissed rumours of leaving due to his brothers not being included in the CVC squad.

He also apologized to Ba’s fans for his departure. Ba is set to face Lautoka in a two-leg Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series later this month.