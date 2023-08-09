$4000 boost for Navua

With the Rooster Chicken/Scoop Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants kicking off in two days’ time, Navua football has received another major boost.

Searching for sponsors is now a thing of the past for the Southerners with Blue Gas forking out $4000 for their BOG and Digicel Fiji National League campaign.

Navua football president Rajiv Prasad says coming from a small district, receiving support from businesses is a challenge but they’re grateful that some still have faith in them.

“This is a long term partnership and this sponsorship will take us to BOG and also cover for the remaining league games so, we will be called Blue Gas Navua.”

Blue Gas Marketing Manager Ashnil Chand says it’s time that they support grassroots football and help in unearthing and developing talents.

Navua faces Lautoka in its first BOG match on Friday at 3.30pm.

In other matches, at 1.30pm Rewa battles Suva, Labasa take on Ba at 6pm while Nadi meets Tailevu Naitasiri at 8pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of all BOG matches on Mirchi FM.