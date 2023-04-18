30K Boost for Suva FC

Fiji’s representative to the OFC Champions League, Suva received a major boost of $30,000 from Digicel today.

Digicel’s Chief executive, Farid Mohammed says this is to help the capital city side with their preparations for OFC which kicks off next month.

“We are fully supportive of the team travelling and wishing them all the best. Our commitment as Digicel towards the development and continuous improvement of the sport of football in Fiji continues. We have been the sponsor of Fiji FA for two years.”

Suva Vice-President, Shailendra Narayan says this is a timely assistance for their outings in Vanuatu.

The Babs Khan coached side faces Samoa’s Lupe Ole Soaga on May 14 at the Luganville Soccer City Stadium before they take on the defending champions, Auckland City on May 17.

Meanwhile, Suva will play two Digicel Fiji Premier League games this week starting with Nadroga at 7:30pm on Friday at the Uprising Sports Center and Lautoka on Sunday at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium.

You can catch the live radio commentary of the Suva/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.