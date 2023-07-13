$17k for the BOG winner

The team that wins the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants will walk home with the prize money of $17,000.

This was revealed by Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel yesterday.

Patel has also thanked the sponsors for the three-year deal, as this helps boost football in the country.

“Without sponsors, nothing is possible. As you can see from the development that Fiji FA has done over the years, it’s because we had strong sponsors who supported Fiji FA over the years.”

He says the runner-up will settle for $5000, while the semi-finalists will both bag $2,500 each.

The pool draw is expected to be done sometime later this month.

Meanwhile, the BOG tournament will be held for over two weeks, where the pool matches will be played on the 11th–13th of next month, while the finals will be played on the 20th and 29th.

It will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.