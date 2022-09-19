Fijiana to work on set piece

After the first test match against Wahine Maori, Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s coach Senirusi Seruvakula now has a clear idea of areas they will need to focus on in the week.

The side has less than five days to prepare for third ranked Canada and Seruvakula is adamant not to leave any stones unturned.

Seruvakula says the 32-10 victory was a clear indication the side is heading into the right direction but they will need to work on certain areas like their set pieces.

He adds the test match comes at the right time in terms of preparing them for a much tougher competition in New Zealand.

“It’s good that we finally play some quality games, we have a lot of lessons to be learnt, we cant afford to have a lot of errors like and we have to lift our skill level so that’s one of the points and we will work on our set pieces going towards a big game like Canada.”

The Fijiana 15s is ranked 21st in the Womens rugby standing.

Fijiana will host Canada on Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.