Fiji Powerlifting pleads for funding

[Photo: Supplied]

Powerlifting Fiji is hoping to get some funding as they are preparing for the upcoming Oceania Championship in Nauru next month.

President Viliame Lagonilakeba says they have reached out to relevant authorities requesting for some funding to help take a team of five or six athletes.

Lagonilakeba adds funding is an issue they face especially as the sport has a lot of talent that needs to be exposed.

“We have been pleading with the relevant authorities and we’re hoping to get some luck for the upcoming Oceania’s in terms of funding but other than that we’re always reliant on private entities.”

He adds they are hoping to announce the squad this week.

Intense preparations will begin as soon as the squad is announced.

The Oceania Championship is set for the 30th of October to November 2nd.