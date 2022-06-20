West Indies go 1-0 up in first Test

West Indies beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the fourth day of the first Test in Antigua.

John Campbell hit the winning six as West Indies finished on 88 for 3 after resuming the fourth day on 49 for 3 in the second innings.

West Indies needed 35 more runs to clinch the series opener.

Article continues after advertisement

Campbell accelerated his scoring rate on Sunday and finished the match with a six over long-off against Najmul Hossain Shanto. He hit nine fours and one six in his unbeaten 58. Jermaine Blackwood at the other end was on 26 not out after the pair came to their team’s rescue with a fourth-wicket partnership of 79.

Out-of-form Bangladesh had given the hosts a scare on Saturday, at one stage reducing the West Indies to 9 for 3 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

West Indies scored 265 in the first innings. Bangladesh had 103 and 245.

The second and final Test starts Friday in St Lucia