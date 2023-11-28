Sukuna Bowl cricket postponed

[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

The 2023 Sukuna Bowl cricket competition has been postponed due to heavy rain this morning.

Police spokesperson Wame Bautolu says the event was to have begun this morning at Albert Park in Suva.

He says after assessing the weather conditions, organizers have decided to postpone the competition until further notice.

Article continues after advertisement

The touch rugby competition got underway this morning at Fiji Police Nasova ground, while the boxing tournament will begin at midday at Fiji Police Academy.

Meanwhile Army dominated the netball competition yesterday after beating Police 48-46 in the Service 1 category and also defeating the Blues in the Netball Wives division.

Police took out the Service 2 grade.

Police dominated Army in the volleyball competition, winning the men’s and women’s Service 1, Volleyball Wives, men’s Service 1 and Service 2 categories.

Army only managed to win the women’s Service 2 category.

The Sukuna Bowl rugby match will be held on Friday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi and you can watch it live on FBC Sports HD Channel.