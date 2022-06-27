Root and Pope shines for England

[Source: BBC Sport]

England need 113 runs with eight wickets in hand to complete another final-day victory against New Zealand in the third Test.

Set 296 to win, England hurried along once again to reach 183-2 on day four.

Ollie Pope made 81 not out and Joe Root an unbeaten 55, putting on 132 after Alex Lees was run out for nine and Zak Crawley caught for a frantic 25.

After chasing 277 in the first Test and breathlessly pursuing 299 to win the second, victory in Leeds will give England a 3-0 series clean sweep over the World Test champions.

If England pull off the win they will become the first team to chase 250 three times in a row.