India cruise to a four-run victory

[Source: BBC Sports]

Ireland gave world number one side India a scare in the second T20 but fell agonizingly short of a first win.

A world T20 record second-wicket partnership of 176 between Deepak Hooda (104) and Sanju Samson (77) helped India to a formidable total of 225-7.

But the hosts gave chase with Andrew Balbirnie hitting 60 and Ireland needed a six off the last ball for victory.

Mark Adair missed out as India won the series 2-0 with a four-run victory.