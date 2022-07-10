India thrashes England to clinch series win

[Source: BCCI/Twitter]

England were thrashed by 49 runs in the second Twenty20 at Edgbaston as India clinched the three-match series with a game to spare.

Chasing 171 to level the series, England put in another disappointing batting performance and were bowled out for 121 in 17 overs.

Jason Roy was caught at slip off the first ball of England’s pursuit and captain Jos Buttler followed in the third over, caught behind on review for four – Bhuvneshwar Kumar the bowler on both occasions.

Bhuvneshwar claimed 3-15 and Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets apiece in another exciting India performance.

Moeen Ali top-scored for England with 35, while David Willey’s 33 not out prevented an even heavier defeat in Buttler’s second match as captain.

England’s bowlers had earlier fought back well to restrict India to 170-8.

Seamer Richard Gleeson, making his England debut at the age of 34, took 3-15, including the big scalps of India captain Rohit Sharma for 31, superstar Virat Kohli for one and the dangerous Rishabh Pant for 26.

Chris Jordan took 4-27 but Ravindra Jadeja’s 46 not out from 29 balls proved crucial in lifting India to a challenging total, albeit one that still looked gettable.

India now hold an unassailable 2-0 lead before the series finale on Sunday at Trent Bridge.

A three-match one-day international series follows next week.