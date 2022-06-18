England sets new record

England smashed their own highest score in a one-day international with a mammoth 498-4, thrashing the Netherlands by 232 runs.

Jos Buttler’s incredible 162 runs helped England to a perfect start.

Buttler pummelled 14 sixes and seven fours as the feel-good factor from England’s Test side spilled over to continental Europe on a day of team and individual milestones.

Dawid Malan (125) and Phil Salt (122) also both made maiden ODI centuries, off 90 and 82 balls respectively, as the Netherlands bowlers were smashed to all parts of the ground before England dismissed them for 266.