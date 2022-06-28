England seals 3-0 series victory

[Source: England Cricket/Twitter]

England has sealed a stunning 3-0 series win after a dominant performance in the final day of the third Test against New Zealand.

The hosts scored the 113 runs needed to complete their chase of 296 in only 65 minutes as they won by seven wickets.

After rain delayed the start of play, England lost Ollie Pope for 82 in the first over, but Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root banished any nerves with an unbroken stand of 111.

Article continues after advertisement

Root finished unbeaten on 86 while Bairstow smashed a whirlwind 71 not out from 44 balls.

[BBC Sport]