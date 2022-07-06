England beats India with record chase

England's Joe Root, center, celebrates with batting partner Jonny Bairstow. [Source: The Indian Express / Website]

England completed a record chase of 378 to beat India on the final morning of the fifth Test.

Centuries from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow took England to their highest successful pursuit in Test cricket and the ninth-largest in the history of the game.

Needing another 119 from their overnight 259-3, Root and Bairstow coasted with incredible ease, taking England to a memorable seven-wicket win, one of their all-time greatest victories.

[Source: BBC Sport]