Cricket Fiji plans for T10 cricket bash

For the first time ever, Cricket Fiji is looking to host a local T10 competition.

This has been revealed by Cricket Fiji chief executive Alex Konrote while outlining the number of competitions planned to resume once restrictions are lifted.

Konrote says the T10 competition is in the cards and is planned for inception by the end of this month.

“A ten over cricket bash so we haven’t yet formally named it but we are looking along the lines of a Cricket Fiji Bula Bash league. Ten overs, rapid-fire, everyone comes and gets a good hit especially after this lockdown period.”

The T10 is planned to be played within clubs in Suva, Nadi, and in outer islands including Lau.

This is earmarked to get Cricket Fiji up and running with the tentative date pointed towards the end of this month.