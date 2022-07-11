Consolation victory for England against India

[PIC:BBC Sport]

England held on for a consolation victory in the third Twenty20 against India despite Suryakumar Yadav’s sensational century at Trent Bridge.

Chasing 216, the tourists were 31-3 after five overs before Suryakumar’s 48-ball ton – his first for India – gave them real hope.

He dominated a partnership of 119 with Shreyas Iyer, hitting 14 fours and six sixes in an incredible display of flamboyant shots.

Article continues after advertisement

After wickets tumbled at the other end, Suryakumar launched an assault at the start of the penultimate over with 41 runs needed.

The first four balls yielded 16 runs but the 31-year-old mistimed his stroke looking to clear the ropes again and was caught at long-off for 117 off Moeen Ali.

Chris Jordan closed out the final over as India ended on 198-9, England winning by 17 runs and responding to heavy defeats in the first two matches.

Dawid Malan had earlier top scored with 77 from 39 balls in their 215-7.

India take the series 2-1 with the sides’ attention turning to a three-match one-day international series, which starts on Tuesday at The Oval.