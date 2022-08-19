Tawava lass wins gold for Vunisea

Veniana Tuiloma

This year’s Coca-Cola Games was a second chance for Veniana Tuiloma of Vunisea Secondary School.

After failing to finish in the top three in the 3000m at the 2019 meet, the now 17-year-old’s ambition to win a medal at the Games was not wavered.

The Tawava in Kadavu lass came into the competition hoping for a podium finish, and that’s what she did.

Tuiloma created an upset in the 3000m event this morning snatching the gold medal, out running favourite Naitasiri Secondary School’s Vilimaina Naituku.

Tuiloma says running the rugged terrains and swimming from her school to the Vunisea wharf has now paid off.

” Months of sacrifice has now paid off, other athletes went back to there homes for a break, I chose to stay back and concentrate on my training. This has now dividend.”

Elizabeth Naituku who was the favorite with the fastest time from her Zone came in second place winning silver for Dreketi High School.

Akeneta Lata of Lomaivuna won bronze for Lomaivuna Secondary School.