QVS, RKS neck to neck in medal tally

It remains a tightly contested day two of competition at the Coca-Cola Games with not much difference on the medal tally.

While table leaders Queen Victoria School maintains their lead in the boys division with 3 gold and 1 silver, defending champions Ratu Kadavulevu School follows closely behind also with 3 gold but 2 bronze.

Marist Brothers High School is third with 2 gold, 4 silver, and 1 bronze.

Jasper Williams High School has taken the lead in the girls division, with 3 gold and 1 silver.

Saint Joseph Secondary School is in second place with 3 gold and 2 bronze, while Holy Cross College from Taveuni has droppedto6 third with 2 gold and 2 silver.