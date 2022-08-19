Mum inspires Yee

Another Yee is slowly making her name known on the athletics arena.

Saint Joseph Secondary School’s, Carletta Yee, who like her father Calvin and sister Kayla, has decided to carry on the baton in what her family is known for, but in the field event.

The 15-year-old bagged the top prize in the junior girl’s discus, with a distance of 31.28m.

Yee says though her dad and sister were the athletes in the family, and it was her mum, Vicky who inspired her to take up the sport.

“I knew I had it but it didn’t want to get my hopes up. I am planning to always represent my school, that’s the love I have for the school. My mom wants me to take 400metres next year but I am not doing that.”

She nailed this throw in her fourth attempt forcing Swami Vivekananda College student Brienna Rabakewa to settle for silver with a throw of 30.98m

Suva Grammar School took out the bronze medal with Shannaina Deo throwing a distance of 30.22m.