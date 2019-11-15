Home

Chiefs thumped the Waratahs 51-14

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 7, 2020 5:48 am

A thrilling performance at the start of the second half paved the way for the Chiefs to secure a healthy 51-14 victory over the Waratahs last night.

The chiefs dominated the game early in the first half but the tahs fought back to claim a 14-13 lead at half time.

A change of waves came in the second half as the Chiefs scrumhalf Brad Weber knotted down an early try exposing the Waratahs weakness at the breakdown.

Veteran Aaron Cruden showed class sniping a quick pass to Shaun Stevenson who produced a sensational no-look back offload to send Weber over the Waratahs try line again.

Tries from Sean Wainui, Lachlan Boshier, Solomon Alaimalo, replacement Kaleb Trask and All Blacks star Anton Lienert-Brown sealed an incredible second half comeback win for the Chiefs.

In other matches played last night, the Crusaders edged the Reds 24-20 while the Brumbies thumped the Sunwolves 47-14.

