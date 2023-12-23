Wilder comes in light

Wilder [Source: BBC]

With his tall and athletic frame, Deontay Wilder, 38, towered over 31-year-old Joseph Parker but weighed in low at just 15st 3lb.

New Zealand’s Parker is 17st 1lb.

The American looked calm and composed, ending his interview by screaming his trademark “bomb squad” catchphrase.

His coach Malik Scott said his fighter was at the optimum weight to deliver a knockout.

Joseph Parker’s trainer, Andy Lee, also promised a stoppage win. “Fight fire with fire. Let your hands go. We expect it [a knockout],” he said, to which Wilder replied: “Bam baby, goodnight.”

Saudi organisers are targeting 9 March in Riyadh for Joshua-Wilder if neither fighter suffers injury or a defeat.

“We know there’s a proposed date in March’ for AJ-Wilder,” promoter Eddie Hearn said. “But they’ve got to win, but win well without any damage. We’ll see after tomorrow night.”

A win for Joshua over Sweden’s Wallin at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia could set up the long-awaited contest against Deontay Wilder.

“Let me focus on what I’ve got to focus on. Without Saturday night, there’s no future,” Joshua said.