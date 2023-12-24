Parker stuns Wilder in heavyweight fight

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker defied expectations and emerged victorious against Deontay Wilder in the co-main event of the Day of Reckoning bout in Saudi Arabia this morning.

Contrary to pre-fight predictions, Parker skillfully avoided Wilder’s powerful right hand and, in turn, delivered powerful punches to secure a unanimous point victory.

Wilder, known as the Bronze Bomber, was taken aback by Parker’s disciplined and clever performance, marking one of the most memorable victories in Parker’s career.

The judges unanimously scored the fight in Parker’s favor, with scores of 118-111, 118-110, and 120-108, awarding him the WBC International & WBO Intercontinental belts.

Having trained with Tyson Fury before the bout, Parker showcased the deadly combination of footwork, concentration, courage, and powerful hitting, giving Wilder a lesson in the ring.

UNDERCARD

Light heavyweight: Dmitrii Bivol (KGR) def. Lyndon Arthur (UK) by unanimous decision

Heavyweight: Daniel Dubois (UK) def. Jarrell Miller (USA) by TKO, round 10

Heavyweight: Agit Kabayel (GER) def. Arslanbek Makhmudov (RUS) TKO, round four

Cruiserweight: Jai Opetaia (AUS) def. Ellis Zorro (UK) by KO, round one

Heavyweight: Filip Hrgovic (CRO) def. Mark de Mori (AUS) by TKO, round one

Heavyweight: Frank Sanchez (CUB) def. Junior Fa (NZ) by TKO, round seven