Khan is new boxing promoter in town

From left: Alivereti Kauyaca, Adi Narayan, Mohammed Sameer Khan and Joseph Kwadjo

The hype in the boxing fraternity continues as a new promoter has signed with Fiji Boxing Promotions.

Mohammed Sameer Khan has come on board promising some thrilling fights next year.

Khan, who is from Nadi, goes with the name Bluewater Boxing Promotions.

The Nadi businessman has chosen to invest in boxers as this was his dream.

Growing up, Khan had hoped to be a professional boxer, but his dream was dashed after being involved in a car accident.

“My dad was a former boxer and I was also doing boxing training in year 2009 after getting a vehicle accident. Then I left boxing and I started to promote the newcomers.”

Khan has some exciting boxers lined up for his first ever promotion next year.

He is aiming to elevate the style of boxing in the country with his promotion.

The Bluewater Boxing Promotion’s inaugural fight will be on the 2nd of March next year at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.