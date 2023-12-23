Joshua says he is happy after weighing heavier than Wallin

Anthony Joshua [left] and Otto Wallin [Source: BBC]

Anthony Joshua boasted a 13lb advantage over Otto Wallin as the British boxer weighed in for Saturday’s must-win heavyweight contest.

Joshua, 34, cut a lean and muscular figure, weighing in at 17st 13lb.

A win over Sweden’s Wallin at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia could set up the long-awaited contest against Deontay Wilder.

“Let me focus on what I’ve got to focus on. Without Saturday night, there’s no future,” Joshua said.

American Wilder will face fellow former world champion Joseph Parker in Saturday’s co-main event.

Saudi organisers are targeting 9 March in Riyadh for Joshua-Wilder if neither fighter suffers injury or a defeat.

“We know there’s a proposed date in March’ for AJ-Wilder,” promoter Eddie Hearn said. “But they’ve got to win, but win well without any damage. We’ll see after tomorrow night.”