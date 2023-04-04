Davis vs Garcia live on FBC Sports

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis-(left),Ryan-Garcia. [Source: Marca]

Boxing fans in Fiji will watch the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan Garcia fight for free on the FBC Sports HD channel.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation today confirmed the fight will air live on its Sports channel.

This is one of the most anticipated fights of the year, featuring two of boxing’s biggest stars and two of the top-ranked fighters in the sport.

Both boxers are undefeated with Davis the reigning WBA Lightweight World Champion.

Garcia is the number one ranked Lightweight in the world and former WBC interim Lightweight champion.

The event takes place on April 22nd in Las Vegas.